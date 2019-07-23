Road to tribal areas in Kuttampuzha restored as water recedes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the district received intermittent rains on Monday, the situation improved as floodwater started receding. Road access to the tribal areas in Kuttampuzha forest was restored as the water level in the Pooyamkutty river started receding. Vehicles started crossing the river at Manikandanchal on Monday morning facilitating the supply of essentials to the tribal areas.

Relief camps were opened at Paravur and Eloor and 13 members of five families are staying in the camps. The district received 11 cm of rainfall on Monday. A control room has been opened at the Paravur taluk office to provide information and coordinate the flood relief activities in the taluk.

A meeting of the elected representatives in Muvattupuzha decided to monitor the water level in the Malankara dam and provide information about the quantity of water released from the dam to the public on a daily basis. The meeting was convened in view of concerns among the people living on the banks of the Muvattupuzha river after the shutters of the dam were opened.

The control room at the taluk office will keep vehicles ready for relief and rescue operations in case of emergency. Steps will be taken to avoid waterlogging in low-lying areas. The fever clinic at Muvattupuzha General Hospital will function till 5 pm.

Eldho Abraham MLA inaugurated the meeting and municipal vice-chairman P K Baburaj presided.