When bamboo sang for nature

At a time when clean water and air are becoming a scarcity, Unnikrishna Pakkkanar, a musician from Kottanellur in Thrissur is trying to create awareness about environment through bamboo music.

Published: 23rd July 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 06:45 AM

Unnikrishna Pakkanar (extreme right) at a Mulapadum Raavu show

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when clean water and air are becoming a scarcity, Unnikrishna Pakkkanar, a musician from Kottanellur in Thrissur is trying to create awareness about environment through bamboo music. Recently, Unnikrishna and his team were in the capital city for ‘Mulapadum Raavu’ or Bamboo Symphony at the Nishagandhi Monsoon Ragas Music Festival that was organised by the State Tourism Department.
At the event, the team comprising 60 artists performed using 85 bamboo instruments, most of which were invented by Unnikrishna. His skills as a traditional bamboo craftsman helped him develop the intricate instruments.

“The musical instruments were designed in such a way that it produced sounds of nature. For instance, an instrument called ‘Mazhamooli’ produces the sound of water. Similarly, other instruments replicated sounds of birds and animals, waterfall and the rustling of leaves,” says Anil K, a performer who is part of the team. 

Mulapadum Raavu is the fusion of Indian folklore, thus created by the instruments, and is dedicated for the conservation of nature. The music, consequently, produced is the celebration of the forest. “Nowadays, most of the music we hear has been imported from the West, but this is indigenous and pure. The motivation to create these instruments and the music came from witnessing activities that destroy the environment across the country,” says Unnikrishna. 

Listening to the music and watching the team perform, many other musicians have come forward expressing their interest in joining. 

What kind of awareness is Unnikrishna trying to teach? “Access to clean air and water is a prerequisite for a healthy life. Through our music, we inform society of the importance of preserving the environment. We need more people to come up with innovative ideas to save the earth,” he says.
The bamboo musicians will next perform at the International Bamboo Festival of the Western Ghats, which is scheduled to be held from September 12 to 18 in Thrissur in association with Kerala Tourism Department.

