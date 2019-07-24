A mission to spot potential talents

Shalini Jethandran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “We are trying to build a vibrant social scene in Kochi for the city’s thriving young crowd. And when I say young, I mean young at heart and not the age!” says Sanjay Sunder of PaperCup Events. A fresh approach towards sprucing up the city’s cultural milieu, PaperCup events is a venture from a group of friends looking to bridge the gap between patrons and talents in the city.

“Kerala is special, it has so much potential still waiting to be excavated. We felt we had to do something to encourage the myriad talented voices in the city while also offering something to the great crowd,” co-founder Aparna Thankaraj explains the reasons behind PaperCup finding its home here.

An attempt at building an easily accessible and all-inclusive platform that is homegrown and in touch with the pulse of the city, PaperCup has already announced its presence with an open mic night and an acoustic gig night in the works. “We want to offer a stage for everything- from varied music performances, dance and rap music to performance poetry and stand-up comedy. Most of the time, youngsters do not get the chance to perform and build a network for themselves, because opportunities are too far away and they may not have the support system or financial backing to travel and perform to wide audiences. We are hoping that by bringing this platform right to the heart of the city, we can give Kochi’s hidden artists a voice,” says Sanjay.

PaperCup was brought to life by a group of friends who share a vision of giving back to their childhood home. Sanjay, Aparna, Anjana Dev, Neethi Sasi, Sanjay Babu, Swetha Kannan, Aiswarya T, Sonali S and Atul S form this dedicated core team and handle all aspects of PaperCup, be it creative direction, marketing or decor. “It feels really good to bring a dream to life with your friends. It makes the project a labour of love and an ode to the city that we fell head over heels for,” says Sanjay.

PaperCup Events is ready to set its mark on Kochi with an open mic night on August 3. Registrations for entry are open now and can be made through their Instagram page. or by contacting organisers at 7907143384.