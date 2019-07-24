Agneya helps women bring their creative writings to the fore

Home Cities Kochi

Unbeknownst to many, some of the greatest women authors in history wrote under the pseudonym of men to avoid prejudice by the male-dominated publishing industry.

KOCHI: Unbeknownst to many, some of the greatest women authors in history wrote under the pseudonym of men to avoid prejudice by the male-dominated publishing industry. What was then a struggle for survival is today an affirmation of female subjectivity with women across the globe authoring poignant narratives of selfhood. And fostering this pursuit is Agneya, a Facebook page initiated in 2016 and rebranded in 2018 which seeks to bring together creatively bent Malayali women by giving them an inspiring space to post what they have composed.

Managed by four women, Deepa Ram, Dhanya Mohan, Deepa Parvathy and Smitha Vinod, who are all from different backgrounds, Agneya's agenda is to primarily encourage spirited writers to share on the page what would have otherwise been tucked away in private journals for the fear of judgment.
"We have around 1,200 women as members and they are all spread across the world. We have members from the US, UK, Gulf and all parts of the country," says Deepa Ram, one of the admins.

What started as a modest online community for women to share poems, stories, travelogues and reviews penned by them has evolved into a platform for remarkable compassion. At the first meet-up held last year in April, the group raised money to help a  woman called Pushpavalli from Kottayam who comes from a household of widows as the men in the family die before reaching 40 as result of a genetic disorder.
"We presented Pushpavalli with resources to run a nursey. Part of the media happened to cover this and Pushpavalli's story was read by a few, the local Rotary Club came forward to build her a house. This was when we decided to further focus on philanthropic activities," said Deepa.

The event also saw the release of an anthology complied with works of over 55 of its members named 'Pennadayalangal' (marks of women).A second anthology called Kanamarayathe Kaiyoppukal (signatures from hidden sights) was launched this year at a get-together event in May in Kochi. "The speciality of this year's release is that it includes three works of non-members. All three women are above 50 and have never posted on social media. One among them is actually a government school cook from Alappuzha who cleared her class ten exams only this year," adds Deepa.

As part of its charity initiative, Agneya collaborated with an NGO in Muscat to gift a wheelchair to a woman suffering from muscular dystrophy. The group hopes to attain registration this year and is looking to ramp up its social welfare programmes.

The event also saw the release of an anthology compiled with works of over 55 of its members named 'Pennadayalangal'. A second anthology called kanamarayathe kaiyoppukal (Signatures from hidden sights) was launched this year at a get-together in May in Kochi.

