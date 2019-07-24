Home Cities Kochi

Forced to vacate hostel for using cellphone, student moves HC

She submitted that the hostel authorities had amended the rules on June 24 to restrict the use of mobile phones between 6 pm and 10 pm.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A college student from Kozhikode, who was asked to vacate her hostel room for using mobile phone between 6 pm and 10pm, has approached the High Court seeking to declare the restriction null and void. In her petition, Faheema Shirin RK, a third-semester BA English student at Sree Narayana Guru College, Chelannur, Kozhikode, said the restriction violated students’ fundamental rights.

She submitted that the hostel authorities had amended the rules on June 24 to restrict the use of mobile phones between 6 pm and 10 pm. The move, she said, denied students access to information available online and hampered their learning process. Undergraduate students were also prohibited from using laptops in hostel, Faheema said, adding she failed to get a positive response from the deputy warden when she informed the latter of the inconvenience the curbs were causing.

As per Faheema’s petition, she approached the principal on July 3 seeking a relaxation in the rule. The principal, however, refused her request. The hostel warden later asked her to submit a letter stating she was unwilling to abide by the hostel rules. On July 5, her parents were summoned and told Faheema should vacate the hostel as she had refused to adhere to the hostel rules. On July 8, the principal and the deputy warden of the hostel convened a meeting of the hostel inmates and asked them to submit a letter expressing their willingness to follow the rules. On July 11, Faheema was asked to vacate the hostel within 12 hours.

She said following her expulsion from the hostel, she had to travel 150 km per day  from Vadakara to attend classes. “No such restrictions are imposed on students in the boys’ hostel.
Hence, this amounts to discrimination on the basis of gender, which violates Article 15 of the Constitution,” Faheema submitted. She said Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac had, while presenting the budget for 2017-18, announced the state had recognised the ‘Right to Internet’ as a human right and had taken steps to make it accessible to all citizens. She sought to declare the restrictions on use of mobile phones a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 14, 19 and 21 of Constitution.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court Mobile Phone
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp