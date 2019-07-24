HC: Take action against illegal parking on Container Road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking note of the frequent accidents, a Division Bench of Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to initiate stringent action against illegal parking on sides of the Container Terminal Road stretch in Kochi.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said collection of unauthorised parking fees from drivers for parking trucks along the road was illegal.

The court issued the order while considering a writ petition filed by George Abraham of Pachalam seeking a directive to the state government to remove all encroachments and ban illegal parking on the Container Road stretch.

Senior government pleader P Narayanan submitted before the court that the police have initiated action against truckers for illegal parking.