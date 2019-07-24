IPL-model bidding planned

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Champions Boat League (CBL) will follow Indian Premier League (IPL) model. Bidding will be conducted for selecting franchises to sponsor each of the nine competing teams. The bidding will be held in Kochi on July 29. Tourism officials expect a base price of over Rs 2 crore from each franchise.

They will take over each team, including the boat, oarsmen and the club. The bids will be open till July 25. A Tourism Department official said major franchises owning teams in IPL and ISL are expected to take part in the bidding. Celebrities, including actors, are expected to take part in the bid.

The department will also select the TV channel which will telecast the race. It was decided to buy a 1-hour slot from select sports channel in the country. Advertisement revenue during the live cast will be a major source of income for the Tourism Department.