'Land mafia in Munnar encroaching on govt land using fake papers'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a group operating in Munnar, which encroaches on government land by preparing bogus possession certificates and local sketches, the state government informed Kerala High Court on Tuesday.



In an affidavit filed in response to a writ petition seeking assignment of land in Kannan Devan Hills village, filed by four persons in Munnar, the Idukki District Collector submitted before the court that the group was trying to encroach upon government land located along the Munnar - Devikulam National Highway and the ecologically fragile stretch between Muvattupuzha river and National Highway.

The fake documents are being prepared by creating bogus possession certificates, local sketches and forged seal of Kannan Devan Hills (KDH) village. They produce these documents to obtain favourable interim order to stop the eviction drive initiated by the Revenue Department, the Collector said in the affidavit. The group files application for assignment of land and thereafter seeks stay order against the eviction notice. They also construct small sheds on the encroached land to vindicate their possession.



Submitting that the assignment applications produced by the petitioners were fake, the Collector said the certificate registers of KDH village for the period between 1989 and 1996 were missing.