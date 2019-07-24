Home Cities Kochi

Major fire breaks out in dumping yard

A major fire broke out at the waste dumping yard in Kalamassery on Tuesday night triggering panic among residents.

Published: 24th July 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A major fire broke out at the waste dumping yard in Kalamassery on Tuesday night triggering panic among residents.

The fire broke out at 8.20 pm when the 300 sq ft shed used for segregating plastic products caught fire owing to short circuit from the electronic weighing machine. The loss owing to the fire is estimated at Rs 50,000.    “The fire started from the shed. Luckily, we managed to control the fire which would have spread to the plastic waste in 2.5 acres of land,” said a Fire and Rescue Services officer. The fire was doused by a five-member team from Eloor fire force station. Incidentally, the regional monitoring committee of National Green Tribunal (NGT) had directed the State

Pollution Control Board to issue a notice to the Kalamassery municipality to ensure the safety of the yard in March, 2019, following a similar incident in the past.

