Mattanchery shop owners down shutters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shops owners in the Mattancherry Bazaar Road downed shutters on Tuesday in protest against the apathetic attitude of authorities in maintaining the road. Despite repeated pleas, authorities have not taken any action. Grain Merchants Association protested in front of the Mattancherry Corporation office demanding action to repair the road.

Association president A P Johny and secretary K V Mani led the march. Cochin Corporation opposition leader KJ Antony inaugurated the dharna. “The recent drainage construction along the Bazaar road has reduced the width of the road. Our business is affected,” said the shop owners in the area.