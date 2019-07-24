Home Cities Kochi

On its 150th year, Public Library plans year-long fete

Oldest in the state, the Public Library is planning a year-long celebration from January 1, 2020. It will also get a new  five-storey complex.

A file picture of Ernakulam Public Library

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: On January 1, 1870, Kochi native Gopinatha Menon scripted history by being the first member of a public library that began operations inside Maharaja's College. The decision to set up the library was taken by Thottakattu Sankunni Menon, the then Diwan of the Cochin Kingdom, on October 8, 1869, to improve the educational standards of Kochi.

150 years later, the Ernakulam Public Library stands tall in the Kochi's history. What started with a single book - the first book to be donated was ‘Elementary Chemistry’ - has touched 2 lakh books and over 10,700 memberships today, not a simple feat in this technology-driven age.

“The main plan is to build the new complex in an area of 50,000 square feet. The new complex will have a reading section, s reference library, a cafeteria, a spacious children’s section, an auditorium and a mini theatre," said Priya K Peter, librarian.

Jubilee celebrations

The jubilee celebrations will start next year and end in 2021. “The one-year-long anniversary celebration will have art fiestas for ICSE, CBSE and state schools. Sahithyolsavam will also be conducted here. Awareness classes on health and environment and sex education will also be part of the celebrations. The reference library in the new complex can be accessed by  non-members too,” adds Priya.
Digitisation

The library is also undergoing digitisation. “We have a collection of century-old books. Books have also come from the British Library, the pages of which are in poor condition. Though we had started the process once, the company withdrew as a few books were in a bad state. We plan to digitise the old minutes first," said Priya.

Currently, the library offers membership plans like Life Member, Institutional, A-Class, B-Class and C-Class. “New membership plans for students and short-term plans will be introduced as part of the anniversary. The new plans will benefit those who come to the city for a short span,” she says.
Despite technology taking over, Priya says a lot many are still into books. “We conduct campaigns to bring more people to the library. But for the last two years, the turnout has been really good. We have over 60 people visiting us daily. We aim to increase the membership to 20,000 as part of the anniversary celebrations,” says Priya.

