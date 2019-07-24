Perseverance pays off

Swetha Kadiyala By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Shiny Justine’s is a classic comeback story, an inspiring tale of perseverance. Having been bedridden for almost a year after the birth of her first child, Shiny rose beyond her barriers to become one of the first certified Zumba trainers in the state. She is now a prominent fitness and nutrition expert and has recently trained the contestants of two notable beauty pageants.

“I was very active in sports when I was in school but had to put an end to all that after I got married at the age of 21. My actual fitness journey started more than 15 years ago when I was bedridden after the birth of my first child. I had a major pelvic injury because of which I was in acute pain and could not even turn my body. I could not take care of my baby and had to depend on my parents and husband to get through the day. I was ailing this way for seven months, was depressed, and even wanted to die. During this, my friend who was a physiotherapist came to visit me and suggested some mild exercises that I could do from bed. That was my first step into fitness, without any hope I continued exercising on the bed. In two months I was able to stand up and walk,” says Shiny. Once she recovered, she decided to take up aerobics and Zumba and in two years earned her first accreditation by becoming the foremost certified Zumba trainers in the state.

The founder of Juzt Shine, a prominent fitness studio in Moolamkuzhy, Shiny started her stint as an instructor by taking aerobic classes at her home for a bunch of women from the neighbourhood. Word of mouth publicity resulted in more people joining and Shiny rented a space to conduct classes. With around 10 certifications to her credit, Shiny is now an expert personal fitness tutor who trains celebrities and aspiring gym instructors. She hopes to render a complete athletic service to her customers.

“Everyone’s body is different. So it is important to take into account their lifestyle, hormonal functions before suggesting a type of exercise. A few years ago women were hesitant to take up gyming for the fear of gaining masculine muscles but the misconception is not prevalent. It is a welcome change,” says the mother of two teenagers whose looks belie her age.

Shiny is today an International Sports Science Association certified trainer of Pilates and Zumba, faculty at a Gayo Fitness Academy in Mumbai and groomer at Miss Queen of India and Miss Glam World.

“I had a great time training the contestants of Miss Queen of India and Miss Glam World, both the pageants were organised by Pegasus. Participants were from over 44 countries and almost all of them were very aware of the types of fitness modules I introduced. I held Pilates and Zumba sessions,” says Shiny. She has also been invited to groom contestants of Miss Asia Global which will be held in November.