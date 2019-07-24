Preyed on at their homes

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For a long time, Bindu, a 40-year-old woman, used to sleep outside her home to escape from her husband's torture. She was not allowed to go for work or talk to her neighbours. Though qualified enough, she was forbidden from seeking a job. All because her husband doubted her "character". Bindu's is not an isolated story. According to figures released by the Kerala Police, Ernakulam tops in crimes against women with 2,500 cases reported in 2018-19 (up to April), of which, 854 cases are domestic violence involving husband or close relatives.

Though such cases are reported to the police, the majority are not filed. Rather, they are referred to counselling centres like Snehitha, the gender help desk of Kudumbashree.More than 70 per cent of the cases received at Snehitha in the district is related to domestic violence. “Compared to other districts, domestic violence cases are more reported here. If we receive around 50 cases a day, more than 20 will be domestic violence issues,” said Kavitha Govind, a counsellor. According to the figures available with the help desk, 419 accounted for domestic violence between January 2018 and June 2019.

Reasons

Alcoholism, doubting wife's fidelity, poverty and demand for dowry are the main reasons for domestic violence.“Alcoholism is a major problem. Everything else will be connected to it. An alcoholic husband who does not take care of the household blames the wife for poverty and demands dowry. Even if women are ready to work, the husband won't let them do so,” she added.

The general trend shows the issues start from the earlier years of marriage. But women, being taught to be enduring and submissive, do not speak up for a long time. The belief that everything will change with time make them suffer in silence.

“But there reaches a point when they start reacting. When the women react, the husband, as well as the society, blames her. They will be ostracised. Cases of suicide due to domestic violence happens mostly due to the lack of support from the family or society,” Kavitha added.

Another reason why victims endure everything is children. “But, the children are also not spared. When the mother is attacked, the children suffer the same, especially girls,” she said.

Sexual abuse

Sharing the story of a 50-year-old woman who had contacted the desk to complain about her abusive husband and the non-consensual sex she has to undergo daily, the counsellor says the cases of marital rape are also on the rise. There is an equal number of cases wherein stepfathers rape girls and stepmothers harass children. “In such cases, the mother or father of the child will either try to protect their spouse or remain silent,” Kavitha said.



Snehitha

Snehitha provides counselling, mediation to legal aid, de-addiction support and rehabilitation services in necessary cases. They also have short stay homes in all districts and support the survivors who need employment for their livelihood.