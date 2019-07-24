Home Cities Kochi

Time to unveil hidden tales

Conceived as a group of 15 youngsters passionate about photography back in 2016, Hidden Tales is a community that currently boasts around 300 members.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Art. When you think about it, the first thing that comes to the mind of a non-creative person is a series of abstract paintings and then displeasure in not understanding them. To let people know that there is more to art, the second edition of Hidden Tales community’s art exhibition will open on Wednesday at Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi.

Started in July 2018 as a platform for the young artists in the state, this edition of the exhibition - titled Hidden Tales Unveiling Season 2 - will focus on creating a culture where art is appreciated by all, regardless of social differences. The exhibition will be inaugurated by artist Ajayan Challissery on Wednesday at 4.30 pm. “Photographs, paintings, poetry and other artworks by upcoming artists will be displayed till July 31,” says Hari, co-founder of Hidden Tales.

Apart from this, interactive talk sessions titled ‘Dream Day, A Transformation’ will be held on all days of the event. Traveller Niyog Krishna, artists Rahul Sivan, Anjitha Konott, Sreeni Saseendran, Misha Jose, Aparna, Teena Kondody, Prajwal Xavier, Easwar and Minon, Syam Kumar, an advocate of rights for the disabled community, will share their experiences and views.

To be a catalyst for healing, @keralabusking, which is a collective of poets will be present at the gallery in the evenings. “They will talk to strangers, basically everyone who walks in. After the conversation, the poets will create poetry for them to kickstart the emotional healing process,” says Hari. Founders Sreeram and Lady Lazarus will initiate the conversation. “Today, what we need is someone to sincerely listen to us and understand what we go through. The collective’s efforts are expected to be a small ray of sunshine. They also aim to promote mental health awareness among all,” says the organiser.

“We have held more than 14 events such as exhibitions, photo walks, sketch walk and sign walk, in and out of Kerala,” he says.

