Wait continues for parents of Kochi native Siju on board Stena Impero

The company informed Vittal Shenoy that conciliation talks were going on between the two countries to end the crisis.

Siju V Shenoy

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

KOCHI: Vittal Shenoy and Syamala, parents of Siju V Shenoy, 41, who is a member of the crew of Stena Impero, the British ship seized by Iran, has not received usual updates or calls from him since last Friday. Though the shipping company, Northern Marine Management, Mumbai, has been informing them on conciliation talks between Britain and Iran, they are yet to hear from their son.

Siju, who left his home in Irumpanam, Tripunithura, near here, on July 14, is among the 18 Indians on board the British ship seized by Iran on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz. “He camped in Mumbai for a couple of days. From there, he went to Gujarat. He boarded the ship from Gujarat on June 18. We got the last call from Siju on July 19. Since then, we have not received calls from him,” Vittal Shenoy told Express.

“Conciliation talks between the two countries are progressing. The company informed that all crew members, including our son, are safe and that they are being taken care of with enough food and water. Though his company has been updating us about the developments of the conciliation talks, they are not able to give us any information on when our son will be released,” he said.

Vittal Shenoy is a retired bank employee and his mother is a housewife. They shifted to Ernakulam from Alappuzha 25 years ago. The parents are living in Palarivattom and Siju has been living in an apartment in Irumpanam.

He completed mechanical engineering degree from Manipal Institute of Technology. He also did a marine engineering course from Cochin Shipyard Ltd in 2001. He is a divorcee and has a child of school-going age.

