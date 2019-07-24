Home Cities Kochi

When friends’ paths converged for a music video

As they grew older, a lot changed between these two school friends. But one thing remained: Their love for films.

By Steena Das
Express News Service

KOCHI: As they grew older, a lot changed between these two school friends. But one thing remained: Their love for films. Mizhiyil Nirayum Maunam, a music video set to be released by the end of July, is Akash Balakrishnan and Asrith Santhosh’ first step towards their attempt to execute independent work.
Though the friends parted ways for higher education, their love for filmmaking united them after so many years. “Since childhood, we used to talk about cinema and filmmaking. While I was interested in mime and theatres, Akash was into writing,” says Asrith. When Akash joined an LLB course, Asrith pursued a diploma in digital filmmaking and cinematography at Neo Film School in Kochi.

For Akash, his LLB degree was not going to stop him from fulfilling his dream. He found time to work as a spot editor in a few Malayalam films. “Along with my studies, I used to find time to read and study film,” he says.

Asrith’s work as an associate and assistant cinematographer include C/o Saira Banu, LavaKusha, Chalakkudikaran Changathi and Akashaganga 2, in addition to Telugu film Nuvvu Thopu Raa and Kannada film Kadhayondu Shurvagide.

Initially, the music video was thought up as a short film under the same concept. “We decided to do a music video that can help us get an entry into the film industry,” says Asrith. While 90 per cent of the video was shot in Mysuru, the rest was done in Wayanad.

Mizhiyil Nirayum Maunam is sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan. It is a musical journey through the memories of a deeply bonded couple. It revolves around love, laughter, sorrows and how life finally parted the couples.

The music video, which is being released by Satyam Studios, will be out on July 31. While Akash was the director, the cinematography was done by Asrith. The editing was done by Mukesh Komban. Dhanush M H is the music director and lyrics is written by Gayathri K B.

