Chicken prices plummet, traders in a soup

Kudumbashree, which recently ventured into poultry farming, has launched its processing unit in Thiruvananthapuram recently.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The chicken prices have dropped drastically over the last few weeks, landing poultry farmers in a fix. While the prices were between Rs 135 and Rs 140 a kilogram till a month ago, the last few days saw them plummeting below Rs 85. On Wednesday, the rate touched Rs 100, the highest in the last few days.

According to Siyad M Rawther, joint secretary, Poultry Farmers and Traders Association of Kerala, the prices are controlled by the big players in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

“Kerala is India's largest consumer of chicken products. However, the prices of chicken sold here are fixed by the traders in the neighbouring states. They have jointly decided to slash the rates, and we have no other way but to follow suit,” said Siyad.

According to him, the high prices of chicken for the last few months have prompted many traders in Kerala and neighbouring states to buy more chicks. “By the time the chicks were ready for sale, the demand became far less than the supply. There is enough stock to meet the needs of the entire state,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources say the drought in Tamil Nadu and shortage of feed have also prompted farmers to sell off their stocks at low prices. Siyad added that major players control the chicks, medicines and the feed, leaving even the Kerala State Poultry Development Corporation to manage its resources.The beginning of the Malayalam month of Karkkidakam, when many people switch to a vegetarian diet, has not affected the sale. “Karkkidakam has not affected our sales, because only a negligible number of people has quit eating non-vegetarian dishes,” said Siyad.

Kudumbashree chicken

Kudumbashree, which recently ventured into poultry farming, has launched its processing unit in Thiruvananthapuram recently. In its pilot venture, the self-help group, which has provided farmers under it with chicks, medicines and feeds, offers farmers Rs 13 per kilo in profit.“As of now, we supply chicken to Meat Products of India. But, we offer over Rs 13 instead of Rs 6 which private players offer to these farmers. In the later stages, we plan to bring the produce to the markets ourselves,” says Vijayam, an official with Kudumbashree.

