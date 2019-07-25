Crafts from scraps

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Are you planning to discard old bottles and chipped plates in your house? Think again! These seeming scrap products could be turned into beautiful pieces of art to decorate your home and it doesn’t require any artistic skill. We are referring to the European craft of Decoupage, deriving from the French word decouper which means ‘to cut’, the technique involves snipping out colourful designs on paper and sticking them onto items made of glass, wood, porcelain, plastic and even cardboard. A couple of coats of clear varnish creates the impression that the design has been painted on the article directly.

For Sarah George, a decoupage artist who has recently conducted two workshops in the city, the craft is a novel means of upcycling old objects and reducing the carbon footprint. “It is also a therapeutic practice,” says Sarah. She first learned about decoupage when she went to visit her husband in the US.

“I was always interested in crafting. I would sketch or paint to relieve my stress and would collect little curios when I travelled. I walked into a craft shop one day when I was in the US and saw a brochure on decoupage. I researched more and on my next visit in 2007 and attended a workshop on the same,” adds Sarah.

However, it was not until her retirement as the deputy chief engineer of the Irrigation Department in 2016 coupled with an accident involving her son that Sarah took to the craft full-fledged. “I had to stay put and take care of him. I had become a nervous wreck, my daughter advised me to take up some activity instead of sitting idle,” says the crafter.

Her foray began by using disposed bottles as canvas, since then Sarah has revamped a range of things including frying pans, candles, planters and ceramic jars and is sharing her expertise to conduct workshops. Sarah has conducted over 13 workshops in Thiruvananthapuram and has one coming up in Thrissur.

Sarah is looking forward to conducting a workshop in Chicago at a local church next month. “It’s like coming a full circle. I am going to teach at the place where I learned. I also want to start a decoupage exclusive store cum studio.”