Home Cities Kochi

Crafts from scraps

Sarah is looking forward to conducting a workshop in Chicago at a local church next month.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sarah George  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Are you planning to discard old bottles and chipped plates in your house? Think again! These seeming scrap products could be turned into beautiful pieces of art to decorate your home and it doesn’t require any artistic skill. We are referring to the European craft of Decoupage, deriving from the French word decouper which means ‘to cut’, the technique involves snipping out colourful designs on paper and sticking them onto items made of glass, wood, porcelain, plastic and even cardboard. A couple of coats of clear varnish creates the impression that the design has been painted on the article directly.

For Sarah George, a decoupage artist who has recently conducted two workshops in the city, the craft is a novel means of upcycling old objects and reducing the carbon footprint. “It is also a therapeutic practice,” says Sarah. She first learned about decoupage when she went to visit her husband in the US.

“I was always interested in crafting. I would sketch or paint to relieve my stress and would collect little curios when I travelled. I walked into a craft shop one day when I was in the US and saw a brochure on decoupage. I researched more and on my next visit in 2007 and attended a workshop on the same,” adds Sarah.

However, it was not until her retirement as the deputy chief engineer of the Irrigation Department in 2016 coupled with an accident involving her son that Sarah took to the craft full-fledged. “I had to stay put and take care of him. I had become a nervous wreck, my daughter advised me to take up some activity instead of sitting idle,” says the crafter.

Her foray began by using disposed bottles as canvas, since then Sarah has revamped a range of things including frying pans, candles, planters and ceramic jars and is sharing her expertise to conduct workshops. Sarah has conducted over 13 workshops in Thiruvananthapuram and has one coming up in Thrissur.

Sarah is looking forward to conducting a workshop in Chicago at a local church next month. “It’s like coming a full circle. I am going to teach at the place where I learned. I also want to start a decoupage exclusive store cum studio.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp