Customs arrests officer of international forex agency at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) on Wednesday arrested a senior manager of an international forex agency in connection with the illegal purchase of Indian currency and export of foreign currencies through its counter in Kochi airport.

The Customs estimated that the agency exported foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 17 crore through its counter in CIAL, violating RBI guidelines. A press release issued by Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar stated: “AIU of CIAL has detected a case of illegal purchase of Indian currency at the forex counter of a major forex company, situated at the security hold area of CIAL. This amounts to the export of foreign currency to the tune of Rs 17 crore, in violation of RBI guidelines. One of the senior managers of the company was remanded in judicial custody for carrying out further investigation in this regard,” the press release stated.

However, Customs has withheld the identity of the arrested person as the probe is in a crucial stage. According to sources, the arrested person was in charge of the foreign exchange counter run by the company at CIAL. “The case was registered against the company in April this year after it was found that the company was engaged in an exchange of Indian currency beyond the permissible limit at the departure terminal of CIAL. Similarly, it is suspected that passport details of travellers were misused for exchanging currencies illegally,” an officer said.

The officers with AIU claimed that the arrest was made after a months-long probe assisted by multiple agencies including RBI.“We have collected substantial evidence about the violation of RBI guidelines. We have collected the passport details of the passengers using which the money exchange took place at the counter. The violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act is under probe now,” an officer said. The arrested senior manager was produced before a judicial magistrate court in Kochi and remanded to judicial custody.