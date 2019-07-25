Merchants game for blanket ban on plastic bags, seek alternative

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the Corporation banning plastic carry bags weighing less than 50 microns, some of the traders here still use them, mainly for providing meat, fruit, grocery and vegetables. Lack of awareness among the pubic and a section of merchants on the environmental threat posed by plastic is chiefly to blame for the non-compliance, according to the traders’ representatives.

“For instance, most of the shop owners are clueless on what all types of plastic carry bags are banned. In the rural areas, they buy two or three bundles or packets of plastic carry bags without checking the product info. Likewise, those buying grocery or vegetables will ask for a free ‘kit’ or ‘carry bag,” said KK Ashraf of Ernakulam Market Stall Owners’ Association.

According to him, shop owners have been asked to ensure full compliance. “We have asked shop owners not to use banned carry bags under any circumstances. Also, the association will not take up cases involving seizure of banned plastic bags from shops,” Ashraf said.

Though cloth and paper carry bags are indeed available, they come at a cost. “Cloth/paper bags are costly and customers should be ready to pay for them,” he said.Santhosh, a trader from Chittethukara, said people must change their attitude. “Even if a person buys only a packet of milk, he will ask for a carry bag. How can a shop owner provide a small cloth or paper bag, costing roughly `2, free of cost to carry just a packet of milk? Please understand the profit margin from selling a packet of milk is just peanuts,” he said.

Ashraf suggested customers should bring along a cloth bag or shopping bag while out shopping. “There are some women who keep a reusable cloth bag. And they insist on using the cloth bag to carry the purchased items. This is something which others can follow. Besides, authorities must see to it plastic carry bag consignments brought here are indeed sourced from manufacturers who play by the rules,” he said.