‘Need to map value chain of sharks and rays’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a need for mapping and understanding the value chain of the sharks and rays to ensure sustainability of fishery and markets, said Kim Friedman, Senior Fishery Resources Officer of UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation. Addressing the inaugural session of the global expert meeting on shark trade at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on Wednesday. Friedman said there is severe dearth of data on the full value chain, that includes consumption, local and retail sale of these resources. “The meeting will help formulate guidelines which all countries can use to improve data collection to promote sustainable fishing,” he said.

CMFRI chairman A Gopalakrishnan, principal scientists Shobha Joe Kizhakudan, P U Zacharia, and Senior Consultant of the FAO Matt Walsh spoke. FAO representatives and experts from various countries are attending the four-day meet.