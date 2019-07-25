Home Cities Kochi

Ridding Kochi of ‘carry bag’ menace, an unfinished task

Interestingly, the civic body is planning to bring in another ban on plastic carry bags ahead of Onam- the third such ban in as many years.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Enforcing a ban on use of plastic carry bags weighing less than 50 microns is hardly an insurmountable task for a civic body in Kerala, per se. And several local bodies in the state have become role models by cracking down on plastic carry bags. But,  despite being one of the richest local bodies, Kochi Corporation has shown that banning plastic carry bags below 50 microns is indeed a himalayan endeavour.

Some three years ago - on October 1, 2016 - Kochi Corporation announced its much-touted ban on sub-50 microns’ carry bags to reduce the amount of non-biodegradable waste generated in the city. But the order remained on paper as the corporation failed to initiate action against shops and other establishments which failed to comply.

Though two health squads had been set up in 2016 to enforce the ban,  action was not initiated even against a single shop for non-compliance. Curiously, penalty for the violators, which ranges from `500-2,500 fixed by the corporation, also remained on paper.

And yet another ban on  sub-50 microns carry bags was brought in a year later. Though October 1, 2017 was fixed as the deadline for the ban to come into force,  it didn’t happen. In the latest attempt to clamp down on plastic carry bags, civic body had set an April  1, 2019 deadline. Though separate squads were formed in all the 21 health divisions to check the sale and use of banned plastic bags, there has not been a single instance of violators being penalised.

Interestingly, the civic body is planning to bring in another ban on plastic carry bags ahead of Onam- the third such ban in as many years.

“These announcements are mere publicity stunts. Broadway is the real hub of  banned plastic carry bags but what prevents the corporation from raiding the area? Last week, the Health Standing Committee chairperson seized nearly 1.5 tonnes of banned plastic carry bags. It is clear the  establishments selling  banned carry bags have the corporation’s tacit support,” said K J Antony, Opposition leader.

According to him, it will take at least a year to implement the ban. “If the corporation was serious about the ban, the city could have been freed from the scourge. Instead of  mere window dressing, Mayor and the officials should take stringent action against the shops. A lethargic attitude will not fetch the desired results,” Antony said.

V P Chandran, Opposition councillor, said, “Though the corporation had initiated some action it didn’t get the intended  results. The lack of support from the officials is also a reason for the failed implementation. Civic body is dragging its feet on procuring enough number of plastic thickness gauging devices.”

As per the official records, around 70-90 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste is being generated in the city daily. It is estimated this figure has touched over 110 tonnes now. If the corporation were to provide a viable alternative to the sub-50 microns’ carry bags, amount of daily plastic refuse can be reduced considerably.

