Road to perdition

Swathi E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Last week, a 24-year-old youth was killed after the car he drove rammed a truck parked illegally on the Container Road near Eloor. As unfortunate as the incident was, it wasn't a new thing. Of late, Container Road has turned into a highly dangerous stretch, with as many as eight to 10 accidents occurring every month.

As per the figures available with the police, over 90 people lost their lives in 2018 alone while around 190 accidents were reported in 2015-16 on the stretch.The situation has been bought to the attention of the High Court, with the Division Bench on Tuesday directing the government to take stringent action against illegal parking.

Helpless drivers

While the issue rages, the truck drivers do not know where else to go, if they cannot park on the stretch. The exorbitant rates charged by private parking plazas deter them. “The private parking lots charge around Rs 300 for 24 hours. We can barely afford that,” said the driver of a truck.Besides, they complain about the lack of sufficient space in these lots. “We should be provided with at least minimum facilities for the amount they charge. The area is too congested and it is not easy to park there,” he added.

Other than the private parking plaza near Bolgatty Palace, public sector oil companies BPCL and IOCL provides parking facilities in the area. However, the issue persists.

“Most of them charge exorbitant rates while providing bare minimum space. When more than 2,000 containers operate to and fro the terminal, how can they be accommodated in a space which has the capacity for a mere 300 vehicles?” said Charles George, convener, Container Monitoring Committee (CMC).

The CMC had attended a ministerial-level meeting in 2016 but the promises remain on paper. “Though a proposal to allocate 10 acres for constructing a parking yard on land belonging to the Cochin Port was mooted in July 2017, nothing came out of it,” he said.

BPCL authorities, however, refuted the charge. “We have provided four acres for the parking yard. It is managed by Container Lorry Owners’ Association. Since they won the bid to manage the plaza, the parking rate is also fixed by them,” said a BPCL official.

Meanwhile, DP World authorities said they provide hassle-free procedure which gets over in minimum time. “As per the procedure we follow, the loading and unloading take place in around 15-20 minutes. At times, there might be some delay but even then there is no need to park the vehicles inside for long,” said the officials of DP World.

Strict monitoring

As per Mulavukad Police, illegal parking is a serious concern. However, they are removing the vehicles after the Court directive. “The number of trucks parked within our station limits has come down as we have been monitoring it and taking action,” said SHO of Mulavukad. Panchayat president Viji Shajan agrees the numbers have come down. But, she is apprehensive about how long this will continue. “We usually see a long line of lorries and trucks parked along the Container Road stretch. But, there are chances for the trucks to come back once the issue cools down,” she said.