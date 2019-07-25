Home Cities Kochi

Six injured in clash at Maharaja’s College

Principal Jayakumar said the situation is under control now and the classes will go on as normal.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as six students were injured following a scuffle between workers of SFI and Fraternity Movement, the student wing of Welfare Party, at Maharaja’s College here over the alleged unauthorised opening of the college union office on Wednesday.  

The union office on the campus was locked following a decision reached at the all-party meeting convened by the college principal citing that the tenure of the union had ended. Tension erupted after SFI activists opened the union office and the Fraternity Movement staged a protest against this. Three workers from both student outfits were admitted to the hospital after sustaining injuries. Following an alert from Maharaja’s College Principal K Jayakumar, a team of Central Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

Principal Jayakumar said the situation is under control now and the classes will go on as normal. According to him, the clash between SFI and Fraternity Movement happened after it was discovered that the lock of the college union office had been broken.

