The love for sketches

By Gautham S
KOCHI: The word ‘Sketchplore’ means ‘explore with sketches’. Vippin K P, a self-made artist, used this portmanteau for his Instagram handle out of his love for sketching. What makes his sketches special is that they are done live while travelling. His series ‘Sketchplore Kochi’ where he sketched the rural and urban hues of the city garnered hin substantial following on social media.

According to Vippin, the series was inspired from his morning walks in Kochi. “I started painting using watercolours during my schooldays. Most of my family members are inclined towards painting, that’s how I developed an affinity for art at an young age. I love to travel and that’s how the thought of live sketching came to my mind,” says Vippin.He started live sketching in 2015. Majority of his sketches are based on Fort Kochi. He asserts that he takes his friends along while he goes around to sketch. “Owing to my work at the office which focuses on digital art, I had to take a break from painting. So starting live sketching was a way to come back to my original interest and practice further. Initially, I sketch the outline with a pen and then fill in with watercolours,” adds Vippin who is an illustrator at Wowmakers Digital Experience Studio, Kochi.

Vippin says that most of his followers like to see him sketching on the go. “They are excited when they get to know about new places. Many message me when they visit the sites I have been to, saying that they are there. It makes me happy.” He had travelled solo to Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai, Punjab, Delhi, Agra and Sar Pass trek . He plans to cover the Northeast part of India by the end of this year. Vippin is also a passionate photographer. “Earlier, photography excited me during travelling, now it’s shifted to sketching.”

It is obvious that sketching is Vippin’s true love. “I’ve been pursuing digital art as part of my job. But I believe sketches have more life in them. Sketches also give me special satisfaction as they are drawn by hand.” Vippin has recently started an initiative called Wood Karma, where he focuses on wooden artworks and customised woodworks.

“I’ve always dreamt of owning a business. My dad does craftworks on wood. The idea is to impart art on wood, designing wedding gifts, nameplates etc. I’ve just started the venture and received my first order a few days ago.” He states that social media platforms like Instagram are a boon to artists like him as they act as good sources of revenue.

Vippin wants to continue sketching and travelling. “I would love to conduct a sketchbook show, which is not very popular here. I’m also planning to bring in more range of products in Wood Karma.”

