Corp plans 2.5-km corridor between North, South railway stations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mobilise Your City (MYC) project, an initiative of the Union Government to reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions related to urban transport, was launched in Kochi on Thursday with Mayor Soumini Jain and Clemence Vidal De La Blache of French Development Agency (AFD) signing an MoU at a function here.

Apart from Kochi, Nagpur and Ahmedabad are the other cities handpicked for the MYC project. As per the proposal made by AFD in 2015, the European Union has agreed to provide 3.5 million euros for specific investments and technical assistance components within the MYC programme in the nation. Urban Mass Transport Company (UMTC) has been entrusted with the task of implementing the project in Kochi.

Under the MYC programme, the Corporation plans to construct a 2.5-km-long corridor between North and South railway stations in Ernakulam and thereby decongest MG Road and Chittoor Road. A preliminary survey found that the Railways owns a stretch of 1.2 km whereas the Corporation has a 1.1-km stretch. However, land acquisition is necessary for a stretch of another nearly 500 metres.

Meanwhile, a two-day workshop was also organised in Kochi for stakeholders working in the urban mobility sector of Kochi.The workshop comprises of broadly two modules. The first module covers a range of policy-related topics including the relation between climate change and transport, National Urban Transport Policy of India (NUTP, 2006), Metro Rail Policy-2017, Institutional integration, Best Case Studies of Unified Metropolitan Transport Authorities Bill.

The second module focuses on public transport (PT) and non-motorised transport (NMT) planning. The module also informs participants about various street design principles to make them more accessible to achieve better last and first-mile connectivity for all, including the marginalised section of society like women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons.