Electricity leakage bleeds KSEB dry in Ernakulam

According to the KSEB data, 101 cases of electricity irregularities by consumers were detected in the first three months of the current financial year in Ernakulam alone.

Published: 26th July 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Ernakulam leads the state in revenue generation, electricity leakage due to power theft and misuse here have proved a major drain on the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB)’s finances. Thanks to the KSEB Anti-Power Theft Squad’s eagle eye, a high number of such cases have come to light in Kochi and Ernakulam district.

According to the KSEB data, 101 cases of electricity irregularities by consumers were detected in the first three months of the current financial year in Ernakulam alone. Total units thus lost are estimated to be 20, 01, 215 and the resulting financial loss to the KSEB put at `2.11 crore. During the previous fiscal, there were 259 electricity-related irregularities in Ernakulam . Total units lost were assessed to be 35, 07, 640 and the ensuing loss to the KSEB  estimated to be `4,27 crore.

“Compared to previous years, instances of power theft through meter tampering have come down in Ernakulam. Now, since the department provides technologically advanced meters tampering can be easily found out. And majority of incidents reported in the district these days pertain to tariff misuse. We still detect numerous cases related to short assessment which involves not reporting faulty meter. This enables consumers to hoodwink the KSEB and pay minimum power usage charges,” said Santhosh Kumar N, Executive Engineer,  KSEB Anti- Theft Squad, Ernakulam Region.

In the first three months of the current fiscal, four cases of power theft were detected in Ernakulam district. Similarly, 17 cases relating to short assessment, 44 cases of malpractice and 36 cases of faulty meter were reported. During the previous fiscal, 11  cases of power theft, 74 short assessment, 56 power misuse and 81 faulty meter cases were registered.

In 2018, KSEB’s total estimated loss resulting from various irregularities statewide totalled around `45. 5 crore. A  KSEB official said leakage is mostly reported in the district’s rural pockets. “Rural areas have numerous power connections given for agricultural purposes . However, we found thesel connections are used for domestic purposes. Similarly, people set up shops after extending their house. But instead of getting a commercial connection, they continue to use domestic connection,” an officer said.

A ‘live wire’ mandate

Kochi: KSEB’S Anti-Power Theft Squad is one of its most efficient wings. Though the squad has limited manpower, it carries out at least six inspections daily. In Ernakulam, 1,926 inspections were carried out by the APTS in the last fiscal. Of these, 1,812 were conducted suo moto and 113 on the basis of complaints received. In the current fiscal, APTS has carried out 499 inspections till June 31. Of these, 469 were conducted suo moto and 30 were on the basis of complaints lodged. Recently, unconfirmed reports hinted that moves are afoot to wind up the APTS. However, the KSEB official spokesman sought to rubbish them. “APTS is one of KSEB’s most efficient wings. Instead of disbanding it, the board is planning to improve its operations.  Some of the officers were given training recently. There are no plans to wind up the APTS,” he said.

