Home Cities Kochi

Houseboats to cruise from Marine Drive

Terminal opened; 50 houseboats to be introduced covering Mulavukad, Kadamakudy and Fort Kochi with night-stay option

Published: 26th July 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran interacting with kathakali artists on reaching Marine Drive to inaugurate the cruise boat terminal on Thursday. Actor Dharmajan Bolgatty is also seen | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Houseboats seen in the backwaters in Alappuzha will soon cruise in Kochi waters too when a dedicated terminal becomes operational at DTPC boat jetty at Marine Drive on Friday.The venture by Empire Greenix will see around 50 houseboats providing facilities for night stay plying in Kochi backwaters in the coming months.

The terminal was inaugurated by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran in the presence of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) managing director Prasanth Nair on Thursday.
Empire Greenix is a joint venture of Dubai-based marine equipment manufacturers and supplier Empire Marine and cultural event organiser Greenix based in Fort Kochi.“Currently, there are no houseboats with facility for night stay operating in Kochi. On a trial basis, we have introduced one boat with two bedrooms.

“However, we will be introducing around 50 houseboats in the coming months. Apart from them, we will also have other boats including speed boats, kayaks and luxury cruise boats operating from the terminal,” said Greenix director Saritha Babu. The tourists looking for houseboat experience can spend a day and night cruising through the backwaters in Kochi. The houseboat will cover Mulavukad island, Kadamakudy, Bolgatty, Ramanthuruth, Kochi Port, Wellingdon Island, Vypeen and Fort Kochi.
“Tourists can witness both village and urban life in Kochi,” She said.

The terminal has been taken on lease from the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). “Once Kadamakudy tourism project promoting village tourism is completed, this terminal can be linked with the houseboat terminal proposed in Kadamakudy. Houseboat tourism is a promising segment for Kochi.
“Considering the number of tourists arriving in Kochi annually, houseboat tourism will be an attractive package for them,” DTPC Secretary S Vijayakumar said.

Michelle gets going
Empire Greenix has joined hands with KSINC to operate its tourist-cum-ferry vessel Michelle which has been remaining ideal in Kochi for the past several months. Michelle can accommodate 120 tourists and can operate for a distance of eight to 10 nautical miles off the coast.

Boat manufacturing unit in Kochi
The Dubai-based Empire Marine will soon start marine equipment and small boat manufacturing unit in Ernakulam. “The construction of the manufacturing unit will start soon. We are waiting for a few sanctions. We have been one of the leading manufacturers of marine equipment and silver line (fibreglass sailboats),” Hussain said. Currently, the boats are manufactured in Sri Lanka. “However, the boat operators have to pay hefty duty bringing boats from abroad. By manufacturing boats here, the prices of boats can be brought down at least by 40 per cent.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marine Drive Houseboats
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp