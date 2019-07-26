Home Cities Kochi

Mar Athanasius College magazine kicks up row

Published: 26th July 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The magazine ‘Ana Keramala, Adu Keramala, Ayiram Kanthari Poothirangi’ brought out by the students of Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, stirred the hornet’s nest. Organisations like Hindu Aikyavedi and Sangh Parivar protested against some articles published in the magazine, which, according to them, maligned Sabarimala and Lord Ayyappa. However, on receiving complaints regarding the objectionable articles in the magazine, the college authorities withdrew it and issued a statement regarding it. However, the students who were on the magazine panel refuted all the allegations. According to them, the articles didn’t have anything objectionable.

“The Sangh Parivar and similar outfits are just spreading rumours,” said a student. According to the students, the accusations being made by these outfits might have some nefarious agenda behind it.
“We have not ridiculed any religion, belief or gods. The articles included in the magazine are purely based on renaissance, woman empowerment and Constitution,” said a student.

According to college principal Dr Mathew K, besides the issues pointed out, the magazine had some other problems too. “The editor of the magazine failed to catch the issues right at the start. Some of the statements made in the magazine are against the outlook and ideals of the college,” said the principal.

Comments

