Operation safe food: Three hotels closed down

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Health officials closed down three hotels during a drive conducted in Aluva and Choornikkara on Thursday as part of the district administration’s Safe Food drive. While Hotel Alsaf was closed down for selling stale food, the closure notice for the other two hotels was issued for not securing a licence to run the business. Out of 17 hotels inspected, penalty was also imposed on two hotels which functioned in an unhygienic condition. Show cause notices were also issued to four hotels.

It was on Tuesday that District Collector S Suhas launched the project to ensure the sale of food to people in hygienic conditions. “As part of the project, inspection is to be carried out in all hotels in the district. Apart from ensuring the quality of food and water, the health status of workers is to be checked. If anyone functions without health cards, five days notice period will be given. Wayside eateries functioning without a valid licence are to be closed down,” said the Collector.