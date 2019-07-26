SFI takes out protest march against violence at Maharaja’s

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A complaint has been lodged by the Maharaja’s College principal at the Central Police Station against SFI and Fraternity Movement activists who clashed on the campus on Wednesday. Activists belonging to the outfits clashed after the lock of the college student’s union office was found broken. Police have registered cases against three based on the complaint. Cops have also initiated an investigation.



On Thursday, SFI activists took out a protest march on the campus. “Around 1,000 students took part in the march to protest against the violence unleashed by those belonging to Fraternity Movement,” said Amal C S, district secretary, SFI.

“The students were holding a peaceful meeting when they barged in. A female student was thrown on the ground and she sustained injuries,” he added.

According to Bobbin S, SFI unit secretary, Maharaja’s College, the student organisation has planned to conduct a classroom-to-classroom explanation campaign to present the truth. “The students need to know what happened,” he added. Six students belonging to SFI and one Fraternity Movement activist were hurt in the clash.