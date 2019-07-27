Home Cities Kochi

17 years after kidney transplant, Sathiamma is active and happy

She dispels the myth around the life expectancy of transplant patients

Published: 27th July 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:37 AM

70-year-old Sathiamma and her husband Raman sharing a light moment with consultant nephrologist Dr Mammen M John at Medical Trust Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seventeen years have passed since she underwent kidney transplantation surgery, but 70-year-old Sathiamma is active and full of life. Her success story dispels the myths revolving around the life expectancy of transplant patients.

According to Sathiamma, who underwent surgery under Nephrologist Dr Mammen M John at Medical Trust Hospital, Ernakulam, a proper diet and medicine are the best solution to staying healthy.
"It was in 2002 that I underwent a kidney replacement surgery at Medical Trust Hospital. The life expectancy of the kidney transplant patients is said to be very less but I am the living proof that proper medicine consumption and a perfect diet can make a huge difference. Fortunately, I didn't face any health issues after the surgery. Regular check-ups, proper diet and exercises are part of my life. Life expectancy can be improved if the patients are ready to follow the doctor's instructions," Sathiamma said.

It was Chandran, an auto driver of Udayamperoor, who donated the kidneys of his son Suresh to Sathiamma and another woman, Elsamma, after he was declared brain dead following a road accident. However, Elsamma, who underwent the same surgery along with Sathiamma, didn't survive long. "I am grateful to Suresh and his father. If Chandran was not ready to donate his son's kidney, I may not have survived. Though I haven't seen Suresh, he is like my child," said Sathiamma.

When asked about the life expectancy of the transplant patient, Dr Mammen said,"Proper medicines, check-up and diet are must for such patients. Though some follow everything in the initial days, they will drop it in a later stage. If the patients follow the guidelines, life expectancy can be improved to a great extent," said Mammen M John.

