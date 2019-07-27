2 of inter-state gang involved in robbing mobile shops held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi City Police on Friday arrested two members of an inter-state gang which robbed mobile phones and accessories from shops. The arrested are Rajesh Singh, 24, of Madhya Pradesh and Jalam Singh, 26, of Rajasthan. The duo was arrested by the team from Kalamassery police station where a theft case was registered against them. The accused broke into a mobile phone shop in Kalamassery and fled with articles worth Rs 1.30 lakh in the wee hours of June 13. Police are still tracing Bharat and Ravi who are part of the gang.

“Rajesh and Jalam were arrested in a case in Bengaluru and they were lodged in a jail there. Following a production warrant issued by the magistrate court in Kochi, they were brought from Bengaluru. The arrest of the accused persons was recorded and they are to be kept in custody for five days for further investigation,” an officer of Kalamassery police station said. According to the police, Jalam was the mastermind of thefts.