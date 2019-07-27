...And the oscar goes to Nimi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nimi Sunilkumar rustled up a mini Kerala sadhya at the show kitchen during the Gourmand World Summit held in Paris on March 24th, 2019. Her brilliant execution of regional cuisine fetched her the Best Show Kitchen Award at the 24th Gourmand Cook Book Awards held in Macau, China on July 3 and 4. “The award is considered as the ‘Oscars of Gastronomy’,” says a visibly excited Nimi, who represented India and was one among the 25 chefs who participated.

Munnar-based Nimi’s initiation into the culinary world was an accident. “As a child, I would cut out recipes from magazines and try them out during my spare time. But my mother asked me to focus on my studies,” she says. Post marriage, it was her husband who rekindled her skills.

“My husband was adept at critiquing what I cooked. Let’s just say that I was determined to give him no reason to point my mistakes out,” she laughs. Her perseverance and sharp palate led to delicious aromas wafting from her kitchen. On the suggestion of a friend, she started her blog Nimi’s Recipes in 2009.

The urge to experiment with various dishes led Nimi to jot down newer recipes lest she should forget. Enters her husband. Again. “He teased me - hinted that I write a book seeing the number of recipes I had documented,” laughs Nimi. That led to her first book, ‘Lip Smacking dishes of Kerala’ followed by ‘Four o clock temptations of Kerala’, both of which won international awards including the ‘3rd Best Local Cuisine Book in the World’ from 187 countries for the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2013-14 in Beijing, and the ‘Best Indian Cookbook in the world’ for the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2015-16 in Yantai, respectively.

Nimi’s accolades are numerous. She was invited as a guest of honour to the Le Cordon Blue, a world-renowned cooking school in Paris, France. “I have always been interested in Kerala cuisine. Since I grew up abroad, the flavours back home always tasted distinct. It made me want to explore various facets of regional food and show the world the diversity of our cuisine. All my recipes have been sourced and written whilst observing various people cook,” says the culinary expert who's currently chronicling the culinary heritage and cuisine of Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh for her next book. Currently, Nimi works as a teacher at the Tata High Range School, Munnar.