Cradle at ‘Ammathottil’ to get a lease of life

On 19 September 2018, Express had reported on the dire situation of the 'Ammathottil' at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

The ‘Ammathottil’ at General Hospital

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: On 19 September 2018, Express had reported on the dire situation of the 'Ammathottil' at the Ernakulam General Hospital. The gates enclosing the building, which housed the cradle with an electronic sensor signal, were found locked as the place was dismantled by anti-social elements. A year on, the cradle remains in the same state. However, there is hope as the cradle is slated to be renovated soon.  

“The cradle was repaired in between, but, following repeated complaints and faulty sensors, we had to shut it down. The company which was given the contract for repairs had backed out, so we didn't have an agency to oversee the maintenance. Last week, we received an order from the Finance Department which has sanctioned MLA John Fernandez's Local Area Development Fund for modifying and upgrading the existing cradle with new sensors,” said Dr Cyriac P J, Resident Medical Officer (RMO) at General Hospital, Ernakulam.

Last year, the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW), announced to upgrade 14 Ammathottils across the district. Kerala State Industrial Enterprises had been entrusted with the responsibility to make the centres hi-tech by upgrading the existing alarm that sounds when a baby is placed in the cradle. A picture will be taken simultaneously along with recording its weight.

Notifications would be sent to authorities concerned via their mobile phones. Cradles have quality sensors along with a message which would inform parents the right of a child to live with its parents, thereby triggering second thoughts within the parent. However, except in Thiruvananthapuram, the project hasn't panned out in other districts. “Despite planning it last year, we required clearance from the Finance Department to utilise the MLA funds. The District  Collector had submitted the required details for accessing the fund earlier but it was rejected. Later, it was taken up as a special case. MLAs across the state have submitted petitions for the clearance. However, it was cleared only for three districts. 

The MLA funds of A Pradeepkumar in Kozhikode, Veena George in Pathanamthitta and John Fernandez in Ernakulam will be utilised to upgrade the existing cradles and build one in Kozhikode. Work will begin in a week and the cradles will be installed in a month,” said advocate Deepak S P, general secretary of the KSCCW.

Is there a solution for a safe place to abandon babies until Ammathottils are ready? “The toll-free number of Thanal 1517, can be contacted for help regarding abandoning and adopting babies. We will make the necessary arrangements and guide parents to the nearest KSCCW office,” said Deepak.

