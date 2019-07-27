Home Cities Kochi

‘Crater’ Kochi: A Chilling nightmare for denizens

Badly potholed and pockmarked by crater-like depressions filled with water, through which even amphibious hovercraft will labour to trundle along.

Published: 27th July 2019 06:41 AM

The waterlogged SRV Road near MG Road in Kochi | Albin Mathew

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Badly potholed and pockmarked by crater-like depressions filled with water, through which even amphibious hovercraft will labour to trundle along. This is the ground reality of city roads which Kochiites have to grin and bear. And the monsoon’s onset has made things worse.  Though several lives have been lost and numerous others suffered life-changing injuries after meeting with mishaps while trying to negotiate these ‘obstacle courses’, the authorities concerned have things less worrisome to contend with -- a win-win blame game.  As is their wont, Water Authority has set out to repair pipelines at the most inopportune time, turning several city roads into slushy stretches. Express views up-close the torrid time encountered by city’s denizens.

MG Road
Even light rain can turn Mahatma Gandhi Road, one of the city’s busiest roads, into a moat.  Despite being on the Kochi Metro stretch, most of the sewage canals on the road are filled with silt, making  life difficult for motorists.  “It’s becoming difficult to drive on the MG Road in heavy rain. With many potholes filled in the waterlogged stretch, many of us, especially two-wheeler riders often end up with minor injuries,” said Aparna, a student of St Albert’s College.  However,  officials cite technical issues to pass the buck. “Though we have plans tp carry out complete retarring with bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete, it has been limited only to a few roads after Cochin Smart City Mission took over the major city stretches. Though we take up occasional repairs, it is CSML which is entrusted with the refurbishment work,” said a engineer of PWD (Roads division), Kochi, who asked not to be named.

Banerji Road
The various spots on badly potholed Banerji Road stretching from High Court Junction to Edappally are a nightmare for passengers. “You may not be able to notice these gutters during peak hours. One of my friends lost control after skidding at a pothole near the Model Technical Higher Secondary School, Kaloor, and ended up with serious injuries,” said Nivin, a resident of Azad Road. The Public Works Department (PWD) officials, meanwhile, have promised to start repair works immediately in the stretch. “We have informed our overseers to complete the emergency works on a priority basis. Temporary restoration works will be over within a week,” said Suresh Kumar, Executive Engineer, PWD Roads Division. M G Aristotle, ward councillor, Kaloor South, blamed  lack of funds for the delay in work. “I have personally met the Assistant Executive Engineer to fill the potholes in the stretch. But work got delayed due to fund crunch. Officials are demanding the Collector’s  intervention to allocate new funds for the project,”  he said.

Sebastian Road
The Sebastian Road used by the motorists to bypass the chock-a-block Lissie Jn - Kaloor stretch has turned into a slippery roller coaster stretch after pipe-laying work carried out by the Kerala Water Authority. After numerous pleas, the officials have temporarily filled the stretch with gravels. “Corporation has completed the tendering process for re-laying the surface using bituminous macadam and bituminous concrete technology. We are waiting for a lull in the monsoon to commence the work,” said Aristotle, the local councillor.

 

TAGS
Kochi potholes road accident
