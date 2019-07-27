Kerala to honour veterans of Malayalam cinema

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 49th Kerala State Film Awards ceremony today will honour the veterans of Malayalam cinema.As many as 14 individuals who have been associated with movies through singing, direction and acting will be honoured at the programme held at Nishagandhi Auditorium at 6 pm.

The 49th Kerala State Film Awards presented by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy were announced by A K Balan , Minister for Cultural Affairs, on 27 February 2019. Actor Sheela would be given the JC Daniel Award, the state government’s highest honour for lifetime contributions in Malayalam cinema. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will present the film awards. A total of 44 persons will be awarded at the event.

R S Prabu

Ramachandra Sreenivasa Prabu is one among the pioneers of Malayalam film industry. He worked as a director, producer, actor and scriptwriter. He entered the industry through ‘Rakthabandham’ released in 1950 as a production executive.

C S Radha Devi

The actress has been active in the Malayalam film industry since the 1950s as a playback singer, actor and dubbing artist. She entered the industry as a co-star in the movie ‘Sthree’ in 1950, later in the same year she sang for the movie ‘Nalla Thanka’.

Neyyattinkara Komalam

Neyyattinkara Komalam is the first heroine of Prem Nazir. She entered the industry in 1952 at the age of 17 through the movie ‘Vanamala’. She quit acting at the age of 21 as her family opposed her career.

T R Omana

Omana is considered as the mother of the Malayalam cinema family. She immortalised the roles she played as a mother since the 1950s. She has acted as the mother of Sathyan, Nazir, Madhu, Sukumaran, Jayan and Soman. She entered the industry through ‘Premalekha’ at the age of 12 in 1952.

G K Pillai

G K Pillai entered the industry through the movie ‘Snehaseema’ in 1954. He acted in over 325 movies in six decades. He changed the perceptions of spectators to an antagonist’s role.

Vipin Mohan

Vipin entered the industry as a character, Mohan, in the movie ‘Neelakuyil’, the first Malayalam film to bag the first National Film Award for Best Feature Film. He won the State Award for the Best Black and White Cinematography for ‘Aparna’ in 1981.

Jagathy Sreekumar

Jagathy Sreekumar is known for his comedy characters. He has acted in over 1,100 movies. He entered the industry in 1956 as a child artist in the film ‘Achanum Makanum’. He has spent almost four decades in the industry.

Latha Raju

Latha made her entry as a playback singer through the film ‘Snehadeepam’ in 1962. Later she worked as an actress in various films including ‘Kannum Karalum’ and ‘Moodupadam’. She has acted in over 16 films and sung in over 90 films.

Sivan

Sivan is the photographer of the movie ‘Chemmeen’ which bagged the President’s Gold Medal Award instituted in 1965. Sivan is the father of directors Santosh Sivan, Sangeeth Sivan and Sanjeev Sivan.

Sreelatha Namboothiri

Sreelatha made her entry through the movie ‘Khadeeja’ in 1967. She has graced the industry as a comedy actor during 1960s and 1970s. She has sung in over 30 movies, acted in over 200 movies and 36 television serials.

B Thyagarajan

Thyagarajan is one among most popular stunt directors in the film industry. He became an independent stunt director through the movie ‘Priyathama’ in 1966. He worked as a stunt director in over 2,000 movies in five languages.

K Raghunath

Also known as K Raghuvaran Nair, Raghunath has been active in the industry since the past five decades. He entered the industry as an assistant director in 1962 through the movie ‘Kalpadukal’ and directed the 1971 movie ‘Lora Neeyevide’.

Stanley Jose

Stanley Jose is credited to have several filmmakers under his wings who have delivered hits in the industry. He became an independent director through the movie ‘Vezhambal’ in 1977. He directed the Tamil movie ‘Antha Kuyil Neethana’ at the age of 80.

T N Krishnankutty Nair

T N Krishnankutty Nair entered the industry as a cinematographer in 1960 through the movie ‘Umma’. He worked as a cinematographer for 69 movies. He was a cinematographer for 50 movies starring Prem Nazir and for the first movie of Mammootty.