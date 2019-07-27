Planting a tree for conservation of nature

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the city is slowly losing its green cover due to rapid urbanisation and encroachments, a group of residents is setting an example for the others to follow by initiating a ‘Plant a Tree Challenge’. The challenge was mooted by Joseph Kappen, a resident of Countryside Bungalows at Sasthamugal, who wanted to do something worthwhile as a part of the World Nature Conservation Day.

“Many ideas came up. But I wanted to do something that would lead to a change in the mindset of the people when it comes to preservation of nature,” said Kappen. It was my wife who suggested the idea of planting trees as a part of the observation of the nature conservation day, he said.

“However, there had to be something exciting about the initiative to get the maximum number of people to participate. So under the aegis of the Countryside Bungalow Owners’ Association (CBOA), we formed a WhatsApp group and invited the residents of all the 23 villas in the gated community to take part in the challenge,” he said. The challenge began with Kappen and his family planting a tamarind tree in the common area of the community.

“We also clicked a selfie along with the tree and posted it as the WhatsApp display picture (DP). We then challenged three other families in the community to plant trees,” said Kappen, who is the finance director of an MNC in Dubai. “But there is a catch. Every family has to plant different trees. There can’t be any similar trees in the orchard,” he added. This was to ensure diversity, he said. According to him, the idea caught up with all the residents and nearly 90 per cent of them have planted trees in the common area.

“Since a majority of the residents are NRIs, not everyone could personally plant a tree even though they were very much interested. So we asked them to plant one wherever they are stationed and post a selfie in the WhatsApp group. Since, wherever you are, planting a tree is a good thing,” he said. Kappen, who is the secretary of CBOA, said, “We told them that the association will be planting one in the orchard in the name of their families.” The initiative which began on July 10 has picked up the pace and the residents are planting as many as two to three trees.

“Whenever a family plants a tree and uploads its selfie, we change the DP of the WhatsApp group. We have even brought out an excel sheet on the number of residents who have taken part in the initiative to awaken those who are yet to answer the challenge,” he said. According to him, the initiative is not a plant it and forget it project.

“Unlike the plantation drives undertaken as a part of various events, the saplings that we have planted in the common area will be taken care of. We will be placing boards displaying the botanical and common name of the trees along with the name of the family that has planted it,” he said.

The initiative aims to make the future generation aware of and also rope them into conserving nature.