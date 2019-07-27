Home Cities Kochi

RAW ex-chief urges coordination between intelligence agencies

Tharakan said that there are agencies like IB, DRI, Military Intelligence at the national level.

Published: 27th July 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Hormis Tharakan said there should be coordination between Central and state-level intelligence agencies to enhance national security. He was speaking during a seminar on ‘National Security Strategies’ organised by Kochi City Police as part of Vijay Diwas in Kochi on Friday.

Tharakan said that there are agencies like IB, DRI, Military Intelligence at the national level. Similarly, at the state level, State Special Branch and District Special Branch are carrying out intelligence-gathering activities. However, there is lack of coordination between these agencies. There is hesitation in sharing information between these agencies, he said.

He said national security would be complete when every citizen felt secure. Claims about the secure country cannot be made when crores of people in poverty feel insecure. What will poor people in the country benefit if India becomes a superpower? he said.

Lt. Gen (Retd) Y C Tharakan said that China as an economic and military power was a threat to India. He raised apprehension over China-Pakistan ties. According to him, India has a strong presence in the Indian ocean. He called for a separate wing to oversee military procurement. Hormis Tharakan said the delay in procuring new weapons affected Indian military. He also raised concern about increasing religious extremism in South India. Vice Admiral and Flag Officer Commanding Chief of Southern Naval Command Anil Kumar Chawla, City Police Commissioner Vijay Sakhare and Deputy Commissioner G Poonguzhali also spoke on the occasion.

