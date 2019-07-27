Serving it safe and clean

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Operation Safe Food is in full swing. In a drive undertaken by the District Administration to ensure hygienic food for Kochiites, five eateries across the district have been shut down.

As many as 27 eateries in Thrikkakara Municipality, Aluva Municipality and Choornikkara Panchayat were raided by a team of Revenue, Food Safety, Civil Supplies, Health Department and Police officials.

Restaurants working under unhygienic conditions, storing stale food and reusing the oil were charged with a penalty of Rs 5,000.

Till now, the squad has collected an amount of Rs 25,000 as a penalty. However, there are apprehensions about how beneficial temporary shutdowns are. While a section of people seeks permanent ban for such hotels, there are also concerns about the effectiveness of the rules.

However, the District Health Officer says the restaurants, which have been asked to shut down, stick to norms when they reopen it. "They open only after rectifying the issues and with official approval. We also ensure they have a licence and health cards for the employees," says Sreenivas.

He asserts that routine raids will ensure only good quality food is served in all eateries. “Shutting them down is a blow to their business. Not just direct, but also the online business. So, the restaurants will be forced to function properly," added Sreenivas.

However, he agrees even these squads have limitations. "The moment we start raids, other restaurants come to know about it. This gives them the time to clean their surroundings and get rid of stale food. Nonetheless, the raids will continue," he said.

Hotel owners back raids

The Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) has ensured full support to the district administration. "We stand with the decision to shut down restaurants that work without a licence," says T J Manoharan, district secretary, Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association. According to him, the association has a cell which helps its members get the licence and health cards.

However, KHRA thinks the raid should be conducted properly.“The Health Department has the authority to check the cleanliness of a restaurant. However, the quality of food can only be asserted by the FSSAI officials. Food samples should be tested at a lab before tagging it stale. This gives the wrong information to the public. However, we support inspections," he said.



Reward hygenic eateries

While restaurants which fail to stick to the norms receive closure notices, many think not just brickbats, even bouquets should be part of the process."We welcome the raids by the district administration. People should feel safe to eat anywhere in the city. Staff hygiene should also be given the highest priority, especially when it comes to migrant workers who are sometimes not even given proper training,” says Karthik Murali, founder, Eat Kochi Eat, a Facebook group of foodies.

He adds it would be great if the government could initiate training programs for both restauranteurs and their staff on how to serve the people the right way. “Having said that, there are many restaurants that maintain high standards of hygiene. While raiding those who don’t keep up with the standards, rewarding hygienic places would also promote the concept of hygiene.”

Quality of food

