Students take plastic waste problem by horn

It seems the responsibility of correcting wrongs done by the older generation has fallen on the shoulders of the youngsters.

Published: 27th July 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems the responsibility of correcting wrongs done by the older generation has fallen on the shoulders of the youngsters. As a part of riding their panchayat of plastic menace, the students of Govt Vocational Higher Secondary School, East Maradi, had distributed plastic cleaning equipment and cloth bags to all the residents of Thazhakkavu ward.  “The equipment and the cloth bags had been distributed to the residents of the ward in March this year. With the school closing for the summer vacations, the students couldn’t go check on the progress of the project. However, as soon as the school opened, the students under the aegis of the National Service Scheme (NSS) unit of the school visited the ward,” said Sameer Siddiqui, NSS programme officer, GVHSS, East Maradi.

The project is being undertaken by the NSS unit of the school. “In the first phase of the collection drive, plastic stored by around half of the households in the ward was picked,” he said. According to him, from just half the number of households in the ward, the students picked up 35 sacks of plastic. The students and residents are happy since the endeavour has helped them prevent such a huge amount of plastic from harming the environment.

TAGS
Kochi waste management
India Matters
