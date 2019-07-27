Home Cities Kochi

Weaves all the way from West Bengal

Over 5,000 handloom sarees from the weavers of Bengal are up for grabs at the 12th pre-Onam Rang Mahal exhibition being held at Bharath Tourist Home on DH Road.

Published: 27th July 2019 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 5,000 handloom sarees from the weavers of Bengal are up for grabs at the 12th pre-Onam Rang Mahal exhibition being held at Bharath Tourist Home on DH Road. An array of handlooms procured directly from weavers of Nadia district in West Bengal form a riot of elegant drapes all of which have been dyed naturally. The expo which is being organised by a Kolkata-based cooperative is on till August 5.

“After the devastating floods last year, Kerala has bounced back with vigour. We wanted to pay tribute to the undying spirit of the people here hence we at Rang Mahal cooperative have had an exclusive selection of sarees designed inspired by the lush flora and fauna of Kerala’s forests. The theme this year is ‘The designs you like at the prices you love’. We are offering a flat 20 per cent discount on all items for the very first time,” says Sharmistha Das, coordinator of the exhibition.

The ‘ahimsa’ silk used for the elegant handpainted resham sarees has been extracted ethically by identifying dead silkworms. The handwoven cotton sarees on offer come in a range of styles and weaves including jalchuris, nakshis in tangail borders, balucharis and jamdanis which represent the rich textile history of Bengal. Organic hand block printing techniques of Dabu and Ajrak find their presence and you can also choose from sarees adorned in pen kalamkari with madhubani motifs.

