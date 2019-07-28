Home Cities Kochi

Case registered against 15 Cusat students

They have contacted the University authorities to get the details of the remaining students.

Published: 28th July 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala arriving at the venue of the Dr K R Narayanan Foundation Award ceremony at Ernakulam Town Hall | ARUN ANGELA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamassery police on Saturday registered a case against 15 students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for the clash between SFI and KSU activists near the campus on Friday. Police said they received the details of five of the 15 students. They have contacted the University authorities to get the details of the remaining students. “The investigation into the incident is on and the students will soon be arrested,” a police officer said.

SFI unleashes violence with tacit support of government: Chennithala

Kochi : Students’ Federation of India (SFI) workers unleash violence on campuses across the state with the tacit support of the LDF Government, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of K R Narayanan National Foundation Award distribution here on Saturday. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan helps SFI workers come out of criminal cases. Support from him increases crimes on campuses,” he said. 

He also said the SFI has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere in colleges. 
“SFI workers attack other students union members without any provocation. Colleges in the state have become hubs of violence,” he added. He further said SFI activists reopened the union office in Maharaja’s 
College, Ernakulam, with the help of a group of goons. He also asked the government to conduct a detailed investigation into the recent incidents in Thiruvananthapuram University College.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cusat SFI KSU
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp