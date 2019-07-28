Case registered against 15 Cusat students

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamassery police on Saturday registered a case against 15 students of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) for the clash between SFI and KSU activists near the campus on Friday. Police said they received the details of five of the 15 students. They have contacted the University authorities to get the details of the remaining students. “The investigation into the incident is on and the students will soon be arrested,” a police officer said.

SFI unleashes violence with tacit support of government: Chennithala

Kochi : Students’ Federation of India (SFI) workers unleash violence on campuses across the state with the tacit support of the LDF Government, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala. He was speaking to media persons on the sidelines of K R Narayanan National Foundation Award distribution here on Saturday. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan helps SFI workers come out of criminal cases. Support from him increases crimes on campuses,” he said.

He also said the SFI has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere in colleges.

“SFI workers attack other students union members without any provocation. Colleges in the state have become hubs of violence,” he added. He further said SFI activists reopened the union office in Maharaja’s

College, Ernakulam, with the help of a group of goons. He also asked the government to conduct a detailed investigation into the recent incidents in Thiruvananthapuram University College.