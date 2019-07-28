Home Cities Kochi

Digital Imaging Centre to come up in August

 In a major infrastructure boost benefiting thousands of patients daily, an upgraded state-of-the-art Digital Imaging Centre will come up at the Government Medical College at Kalamassery in August.

Published: 28th July 2019 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major infrastructure boost benefiting thousands of patients daily, an upgraded state-of-the-art Digital Imaging Centre will come up at the Government Medical College at Kalamassery in August. Once operational, the Rs 25-crore facility makes scanning available at an affordable rate.

Digital radiography, mammogram, fluoroscopy (showing a continuous X-ray image on a monitor), bone densitometry (measurement of bone density) and picture archiving and communication system to securely store and digitally transmit electronic images and reports are to be made available in the centre at a cheaper rate. Digital radiography, which costs `500 in private hospitals, costs only `50 at the Medical College. The modern imaging centre cuts down delay in taking X-rays and obtaining the result. Magnetic resonance imaging scanning also costs less with the completion of the imaging centre.

Dialysis Unit with ICU

Soon a dialysis unit with ICU and 10-bed facility is slated to be functional soon at the Medical College Hospital. More than Rs 1 crore has been spent for setting up the unit. At present, in three shifts, 16 patients can undergo dialysis at the hospital. According to Government Medical College Revenue District Officer (RDO) Dr Ganesh Mohan, RSBY and Karunya cardholders can undergo free dialysis.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Digital Imaging Centre Kochi
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp