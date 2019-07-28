Digital Imaging Centre to come up in August

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major infrastructure boost benefiting thousands of patients daily, an upgraded state-of-the-art Digital Imaging Centre will come up at the Government Medical College at Kalamassery in August. Once operational, the Rs 25-crore facility makes scanning available at an affordable rate.

Digital radiography, mammogram, fluoroscopy (showing a continuous X-ray image on a monitor), bone densitometry (measurement of bone density) and picture archiving and communication system to securely store and digitally transmit electronic images and reports are to be made available in the centre at a cheaper rate. Digital radiography, which costs `500 in private hospitals, costs only `50 at the Medical College. The modern imaging centre cuts down delay in taking X-rays and obtaining the result. Magnetic resonance imaging scanning also costs less with the completion of the imaging centre.

Dialysis Unit with ICU

Soon a dialysis unit with ICU and 10-bed facility is slated to be functional soon at the Medical College Hospital. More than Rs 1 crore has been spent for setting up the unit. At present, in three shifts, 16 patients can undergo dialysis at the hospital. According to Government Medical College Revenue District Officer (RDO) Dr Ganesh Mohan, RSBY and Karunya cardholders can undergo free dialysis.