Home Cities Kochi

Heritage tramway museum back on track

After years of deliberations, hiccups and inter-departmental tangles, the heritage tramway museum at Chalakudy sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

Published: 28th July 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

The engine of the tram of erstwhile Cochin Tramway transporting timber to Cochin Harbour |express

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: After years of deliberations, hiccups and inter-departmental tangles, the heritage tramway museum at Chalakudy sees the light at the end of the tunnel. Around 50 cents of land including the area where the old tramway workshop is located have been allotted to the Department of Cultural Affairs for setting up the museum.

A pet project of Chalakudy MLA B D Devassy, it was first proposed in 2007. “I have been working hard to see the project become a reality since 2007. To let something that was a part of the history of Kerala go waste is inconceivable,” Devassy said. It is a part of the heritage of Chalakudy, he said. The proposal was submitted to the government in 2014.

“The Department of Cultural Affairs then granted the Archeology Department permission to start the preliminary work for the proposed museum. However, after a few meetings that were held with various stakeholders, the project didn’t make any headway,” he said. Zeroing on a suitable site for the museum posed a big problem. “There were even some issues regarding the collection of the remnants of the tramway from inside Parambikulam forest. But all that has been solved and the Forest Department is ready to hand over the relics to the Archeology Department which is the implementing agency of the project,” said the MLA. According to him, the only issue that remains now is funding.

“The director of the Archeology Department, chief engineer and other officers will be visiting the site for the proposed museum on August 12. An estimate of the funds required for the renovation of the old tramway workshop will be arrived at only after the site inspection,” said Devassy. 
“I have decided to not wait for the funds to be made available by the department which is already cash-strapped. I am planning to start the renovation works by sourcing money from my MLA fund,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp