‘Repair roads in poor condition immediately’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following widespread accidents due to the poor state of roads, legislators of Ernakulam district have demanded the repair of all roads with immediate effect at the district development meet held at the Collectorate on Saturday.

They also accused the PWD roads division of not following the recommendations of the meet. The meet asked officials to start repair works immediately of roads that have developed deep potholes. They also demanded complete re-tarring of the stretch once the monsoon season was over.