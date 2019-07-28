‘Share details of vehicles dumping waste into water’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas on Saturday encouraged the public to share details of vehicles dumping waste into lake rivers and lakes.

He made this appeal in the wake of a recent incident in which authorities cracked down on a 60-year-old man hailing from Perumbavoor who dumped garbage into Vembanad Lake near Thevara Ferry. In the District Development meeting held at the Collectorate, Suhas urged the public to either take pictures of the licence plates of vehicles seen dumping waste into water bodies.

“The public must take active participation in social issues. Photographs and information can be sent to the District Collector’s Facebook page,” said Suhas. The meeting also demanded a provision to track septic waste-collecting agencies.

The Collector had ordered the authorities to track down the person who dumped waste in the lake after a news item accompanied by a photograph showing a person dumping waste into the backwaters appeared in The New Indian Express on July 11.

The police have registered a case against him under Sections 269 and 120 E of the IPC.