1,000 people in Ernakulam district to get title deeds this year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas has asked the Revenue Department officers to speed up the proceedings to give Record of Rights (RoR) to the eligible people in the district. After attending the District Development Council meet recently, he said the district administration is planning to complete the distribution of 1,000 title deeds by December 2019.

Meanwhile, Piravom MLA Anup Jacob said the officials of banks should be instructed to soften their stance towards the applicants for educational loans. “As per banks’ criteria to avail education loans, students need an aggregate of 80 per cent marks. However, students getting two or three per cent less than the eligible limit should also be considered,” he said.

Anup also asked the Collector to shift the vehicle inspection in front of Karingachira church to the nearby junction.

“Though the authorities concerned have assured that the inspection point will be shifted to Puthencruz two years back, the plan is yet to be implemented. Another demand that the locals are raising is the installation of speed breakers at Puthiyakaavu-Kanjiramattam Road, especially at Kanjiramattam junction,” he said.

The bad state of roads

People’s representatives who took part in the discussions complained about the bad condition of roads. They alleged that the PWD is yet to take the instructions given by the District Development Council seriously. “Deep potholes have developed on many roads.

The cases in which vehicles meeting with accidents, especially two-wheelers, have become a common sight here. PWD officers are using rain as an excuse. But they can fill up potholes during the rainy season and lay asphalt after the monsoon,” one of the MLAs said.