Home Cities Kochi

1,000 people in Ernakulam district to get title deeds this year

People’s representatives who took part in the discussions complained about the bad condition of roads.

Published: 29th July 2019 02:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 02:46 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam Collector S Suhas

Ernakulam Collector S Suhas (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas has asked the Revenue Department officers to speed up the proceedings to give Record of Rights (RoR) to the eligible people in the district. After attending the District Development Council meet recently, he said the district administration is planning to complete the distribution of 1,000 title deeds by December 2019. 

Meanwhile, Piravom MLA Anup Jacob said the officials of banks should be instructed to soften their stance towards the applicants for educational loans. “As per banks’  criteria to avail education loans, students need an aggregate of 80 per cent marks. However,  students getting two or three per cent less than the eligible limit should also be considered,” he said. 

Anup also asked the Collector to shift the vehicle inspection in front of Karingachira church to the nearby junction.

“Though the authorities concerned have assured that the inspection point will be shifted to Puthencruz two years back, the plan is yet to be implemented. Another demand that the locals are raising is the installation of speed breakers at Puthiyakaavu-Kanjiramattam Road, especially at Kanjiramattam junction,” he said.
The bad state of roads

People’s representatives who took part in the discussions complained about the bad condition of roads. They alleged that the PWD is yet to take the instructions given by the District Development Council seriously.  “Deep potholes have developed on many roads. 

The cases in which vehicles meeting with accidents, especially two-wheelers, have become a common sight here. PWD officers are using rain as an excuse. But they can fill up potholes during the rainy season and lay asphalt after the monsoon,” one of the MLAs said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ernakulam title deeds Record of Rights Revenue department S Suhas Piravom MLA Anup Jacob
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Fire fighters trying to douse the fire at BSNL office near beach station, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish babu/EPS)
Fire at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp