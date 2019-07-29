Home Cities Kochi

Art in the actor

The exhibition was inaugurated by Cultural Minister A K Balan on Friday. It concluded on Sunday.

Published: 29th July 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: She can act and she can also paint! Veteran actress Sheela’s paintings exhibited at Russian Cultural Centre are drew crowds and how! The exhibition being organised by film producer Baby Mathew Somatheeram is leaving film and art enthusiasts stunned. 

“When I planned to visit the exhibition I didn’t think the pictures of ‘karutha pennungal’ (dusky women) painted by Karuthamma (role played by Sheela in the Malayalam movie Chemmeen) will be this beautiful,” says MV Santhosh Kumar, from Kasaragod who visited the exhibition. “One should appreciate her effort and dedication towards creating these beautiful pieces of art. I can only imagine how long it would take to paint one canvas and the actress accomplished it despite her busy schedule. She is a real inspiration,” he added. 

One of Sheela’s
exhibits at Russian
Cultural Centre ●
BP Deepu

The actress had organised an exhibition in Kochi in 2015 when she had completed her 100th painting. The exhibition was held at Le Meridien hotel and all the proceeds were given to charity.  “Once I start a new painting, I want to finish it as soon as possible. Sometimes I paint late into the night, even until 3 am,” said Sheela during an interaction with media. 

Her paintings include the portraits of Tamil women, rural scenes by the well and flora and fauna. “I began to paint when I took a break from the cinema. I often carry a camera when I travel and take pictures. Later I paint using them as a reference and modify according to my wish,” said Sheela who thinks she prefers to paint women. “Women are more beautiful compared to men. Whatever they wear exudes beauty and also grace and vibrancy,” she added. 

Devika VS, a grade seven student at Government UPS Vithura was one of the visitors at the exhibit. “I’m learning to paint for the past few years. I love to visiting art exhibitions and seeing the works of an eminent personality like Sheela madam is inspiring.”
The exhibition was inaugurated by Cultural Minister A K Balan on Friday. It concluded on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Actress Sheela Russian Cultutal Centre
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp