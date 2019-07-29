Art in the actor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: She can act and she can also paint! Veteran actress Sheela’s paintings exhibited at Russian Cultural Centre are drew crowds and how! The exhibition being organised by film producer Baby Mathew Somatheeram is leaving film and art enthusiasts stunned.

“When I planned to visit the exhibition I didn’t think the pictures of ‘karutha pennungal’ (dusky women) painted by Karuthamma (role played by Sheela in the Malayalam movie Chemmeen) will be this beautiful,” says MV Santhosh Kumar, from Kasaragod who visited the exhibition. “One should appreciate her effort and dedication towards creating these beautiful pieces of art. I can only imagine how long it would take to paint one canvas and the actress accomplished it despite her busy schedule. She is a real inspiration,” he added.

One of Sheela’s

exhibits at Russian

Cultural Centre ●

BP Deepu

The actress had organised an exhibition in Kochi in 2015 when she had completed her 100th painting. The exhibition was held at Le Meridien hotel and all the proceeds were given to charity. “Once I start a new painting, I want to finish it as soon as possible. Sometimes I paint late into the night, even until 3 am,” said Sheela during an interaction with media.

Her paintings include the portraits of Tamil women, rural scenes by the well and flora and fauna. “I began to paint when I took a break from the cinema. I often carry a camera when I travel and take pictures. Later I paint using them as a reference and modify according to my wish,” said Sheela who thinks she prefers to paint women. “Women are more beautiful compared to men. Whatever they wear exudes beauty and also grace and vibrancy,” she added.

Devika VS, a grade seven student at Government UPS Vithura was one of the visitors at the exhibit. “I’m learning to paint for the past few years. I love to visiting art exhibitions and seeing the works of an eminent personality like Sheela madam is inspiring.”

The exhibition was inaugurated by Cultural Minister A K Balan on Friday. It concluded on Sunday.