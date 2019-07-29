Dialysis unit, radiation facilities: Major facelift ahead for Kochi's Government Medical College

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For long, the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital at Kalamassery, Ernakulam, had been in a state of neglect. Lack of transportation and basic infrastructure made it unpopular among those seeking medical aid.

Not to be so in the near future. With upgraded state-of-the-art digital imaging centre, dialysis unit and radiation facilities efor Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) in the pipeline, the hospital is set to get a major facelift. The major infrastructure boost is expected to benefit thousands of patients from Ernakulam and nearby districts.



What's coming

The modern digital imaging centre, worth Rs 25 crore, will ensure treatment for patients at an affordable rate. According to Government Medical College Revenue District Officer (RDO) Dr Ganesh Mohan, the cost of treatment will only be half of what is being levied by private hospitals. Facilities offered in the new centre include digital radiography, mammogram, fluoroscopy (showing a continuous X-ray image on a monitor), bone densitometry (measurement of bone density) and picture archiving and communication system to securely store and digitally transmit electronic images and reports.

According to government hospital authorities, digital radiography, which costs Rs 500 in private hospitals, will cost only Rs 50 at the medical college. A magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan will also cost less with the completion of the imaging centre. “The growth of GMC is encouraging. When the medical college began its operations, modern facilities were not available due to which patients had to depend on private hospitals. But, with this centre coming up, there will be a sea change.

The work of CCRC building is proceeding at a fast pace. Though at present there is only out-patient facility at CCRC, the in-patient facility will start after the building is completed in 2020,” said former MP P Rajeev, who has been active in the fight for the hospital. At present, in three shifts, 16 patients can undergo dialysis at the hospital. With the new dialysis unit and ICU coming in, more dialysis can be conducted. “RSBY and Karunya cardholders can undergo free dialysis at the hospital,” said Dr Ganesh.

Radiation therapy

To ensure comprehensive health care for patients, CCRC is also gearing up to commission its new building in December 2020. “Presently chemotherapy is offered in CCRC while surgical procedures are being performed by our faculty under GMC. With the establishment of an operation room and intensive care bed, the inpatient facility will be started immediately," said CCRC director Dr Moni Abraham. “Tender procedures to procure three advanced radiotherapy machines at an amount of Rs 50 crore have already been started.

We ensure that all patients who are treated at CCRC receive comprehensive treatment based on the state cancer treatment guidelines," said Dr Moni in a letter sent to Principal Health Secretary Dr Rajan Khobargade, who sought the details of radiation therapy. Talks are on with the Ernakulam General Hospital authorities to fix a day exclusively for radiation of CCRC patients but a final decision is yet to be made. "Presently radiation treatment is progressing at General Hospital but talks are on with authorities for fixing an exclusive day for CCRC patients," said P Rajeev.